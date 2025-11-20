Post-Trade Analysis: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) Slides -1.05%, Closing at $6.58

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $6.65 in the prior trading day, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) closed at $6.58, down -1.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.32 million shares were traded. BW stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.8299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.04 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

On November 10, 2023, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $2.

On July 19, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on July 19, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Frymyer Cameron M bought 2,853 shares for $7.05 per share. The transaction valued at 20,114 led to the insider holds 156,658 shares of the business.

Young Kenneth M bought 1,675 shares of BW for $11,993 on Nov 12 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 272,767 shares after completing the transaction at $7.16 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, Young Kenneth M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $7.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,695 and bolstered with 1,444,287 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BW now has a Market Capitalization of 731038592 and an Enterprise Value of 1163733632. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.613 whereas that against EBITDA is 64.875.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BW is 1.11, which has changed by 2.5185184 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BW has reached a high of $7.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 275.55%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10262880 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 111.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.35M. Insiders hold about 6.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BW as of 1761868800 were 2090968 with a Short Ratio of 0.55, compared to 1759190400 on 2764375. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2090968 and a Short% of Float of 2.6700001.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $155.3M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $156.1M to a low estimate of $154.8M. As of . The current estimate, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s year-ago sales were $200.8MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $156.63M. There is a high estimate of $178M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $130M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $629.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $604.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $621.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $717.3MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $651.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $684.9M and the low estimate is $605M.