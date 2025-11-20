Post-Trade Analysis: Bancorp Inc (TBBK) Slides -0.44%, Closing at $59.41

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $59.67 in the prior trading day, Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBBK) closed at $59.41, down -0.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. TBBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.055 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.48.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TBBK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

On June 12, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $65.

On January 30, 2023, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on January 30, 2023, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when Canuso Dominic C bought 1,800 shares for $61.24 per share. The transaction valued at 110,228 led to the insider holds 3,500 shares of the business.

Canuso Dominic C bought 1,700 shares of TBBK for $109,887 on Nov 12 ’25. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,700 shares after completing the transaction at $64.64 per share. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, Cohn Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,900 shares for $62.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 180,797 and bolstered with 162,944 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TBBK now has a Market Capitalization of 2736744448 and an Enterprise Value of 3022243328. As of this moment, Bancorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.777.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TBBK is 1.32, which has changed by 0.06744182 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TBBK has reached a high of $81.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.05%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 633.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 581900 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.19M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.61% stake in the company. Shares short for TBBK as of 1761868800 were 5263280 with a Short Ratio of 8.31, compared to 1759190400 on 5484367. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5263280 and a Short% of Float of 15.5.

Earnings Estimates

Bancorp Inc (TBBK) is currently under the scrutiny of 2.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.1 and $5.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.07. EPS for the following year is $6.43, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $6.5 and $6.36.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $101.1M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $101.2M to a low estimate of $101M. As of . The current estimate, Bancorp Inc’s year-ago sales were $94.3MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.35M. There is a high estimate of $101.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $384.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $384.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $384.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $376.24MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $413M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $417.3M and the low estimate is $408.7M.