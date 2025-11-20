Post-Trade Analysis: Heico Corp (HEI) Slides -0.78%, Closing at $307.48

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $309.9 in the prior trading day, Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) closed at $307.48, down -0.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. HEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $311.275 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $305.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HEI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 141.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.51 and its Current Ratio is at 3.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BNP Paribas Exane on November 18, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $330.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 ’25 when Hildebrandt Mark H bought 400 shares for $248.76 per share. The transaction valued at 99,504 led to the insider holds 1,181 shares of the business.

HENRIQUES ADOLFO bought 676 shares of HEI for $164,899 on Oct 10 ’25. The Director now owns 24,069 shares after completing the transaction at $243.93 per share. On Oct 10 ’25, another insider, SCHRIESHEIM ALAN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 672 shares for $243.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 163,924 and bolstered with 672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HEI now has a Market Capitalization of 42803208192 and an Enterprise Value of 45497618432. As of this moment, Heico’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 57.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.607 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.234.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HEI is 1.04, which has changed by 0.11736071 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HEI has reached a high of $338.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $216.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.41%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 346.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 361380 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.40M. Insiders hold about 69.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.23% stake in the company. Shares short for HEI as of 1761868800 were 2128854 with a Short Ratio of 6.14, compared to 1759190400 on 2186813. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2128854 and a Short% of Float of 4.5900002.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HEI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.23, compared to 0.23 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0007421749. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.11. . The current Payout Ratio is 5.73% for HEI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-06-28 when the company split stock in a 125:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Heico Corp (HEI) is currently in progress, with 17.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.53 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.85 and $4.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.78. EPS for the following year is $5.35, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $5.91 and $5.2.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $1.17B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of . The current estimate, Heico Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.01BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B. There is a high estimate of $1.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.86BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.99B and the low estimate is $4.76B.

