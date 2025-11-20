Post-Trade Analysis: OneSpan Inc (OSPN) Climbs 0.58%, Closing at $12.1

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $12.03 in the prior trading day, OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ: OSPN) closed at $12.1, up 0.58%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. OSPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OSPN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.62 and its Current Ratio is at 1.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on August 26, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On October 31, 2024, Sidoti Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $19.

On September 06, 2024, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on September 06, 2024, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when Zenner Marc bought 2,000 shares for $12.13 per share. The transaction valued at 24,260 led to the insider holds 73,273 shares of the business.

McConnell Michael J bought 50,000 shares of OSPN for $598,000 on Nov 05 ’25. The Director now owns 83,763 shares after completing the transaction at $11.96 per share. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, Capers Garry L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $13.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 26,139 and bolstered with 36,894 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSPN now has a Market Capitalization of 463727968 and an Enterprise Value of 383349184. As of this moment, OneSpan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.588 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.47.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OSPN is 1.47, which has changed by -0.31918508 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OSPN has reached a high of $20.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.99%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 470.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 687620 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.22M. Insiders hold about 2.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OSPN as of 1761868800 were 2317151 with a Short Ratio of 4.93, compared to 1759190400 on 2284699. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2317151 and a Short% of Float of 6.18.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of OneSpan Inc (OSPN) is currently attracting attention from 5.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $59.78M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.05M to a low estimate of $59.1M. As of . The current estimate, OneSpan Inc’s year-ago sales were $61.17MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.38M. There is a high estimate of $63.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $240.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $239.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $240.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $243.18MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $244.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $246.27M and the low estimate is $241.6M.