Post-Trade Analysis: SEI Investments Co (SEIC) Climbs 0.23%, Closing at $78.45

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $78.27 in the prior trading day, SEI Investments Co (NASDAQ: SEIC) closed at $78.45, up 0.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. SEIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SEIC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.73 and its Current Ratio is at 5.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 07, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $77 from $81 previously.

On January 30, 2025, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $99.

On March 29, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $60.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on March 29, 2023, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Peterson Michael sold 25,000 shares for $84.21 per share. The transaction valued at 2,105,250 led to the insider holds 13,500 shares of the business.

Peterson Michael bought 25,000 shares of SEIC for $2,105,362 on Nov 12 ’25. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, ROMEO CARMEN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $84.01 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEIC now has a Market Capitalization of 9698385920 and an Enterprise Value of 8826476544. As of this moment, SEI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.929 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.533.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SEIC is 0.98, which has changed by -0.023577869 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SEIC has reached a high of $93.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.70%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 693.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 550220 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 122.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.29M. Insiders hold about 18.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SEIC as of 1761868800 were 1964744 with a Short Ratio of 2.83, compared to 1759190400 on 1761393. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1964744 and a Short% of Float of 2.1.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SEIC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.98, compared to 0.98 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012520762. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.3. . The current Payout Ratio is 21.53% for SEIC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-09 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-06-09. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-06-22 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 4.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of SEI Investments Co (SEIC).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.04 and $4.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.97. EPS for the following year is $5.48, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $5.6 and $5.44.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $595.4M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $599.49M to a low estimate of $591M. As of . The current estimate, SEI Investments Co’s year-ago sales were $557.19MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $599.08M. There is a high estimate of $602M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $596.16M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.13BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.49B and the low estimate is $2.4B.