Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS)

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc’s stock clocked out at $207.04, down -1.49% from its previous closing price of $210.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. DKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $212.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $205.1901.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DKS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.55 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BNP Paribas Exane on September 26, 2025, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $177.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 ’25 when Hobart Lauren R sold 20,083 shares for $220.69 per share. The transaction valued at 4,432,133 led to the insider holds 299,990 shares of the business.

Hobart Lauren R bought 20,083 shares of DKS for $4,432,127 on Sep 29 ’25. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Gupta Navdeep, who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 13,334 shares for $225.00 each. As a result, the insider received 3,000,150 and left with 74,444 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DKS now has a Market Capitalization of 18566584320 and an Enterprise Value of 19960967168. As of this moment, Dicks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.449 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.429.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DKS is 1.18, which has changed by 0.042404413 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DKS has reached a high of $254.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $166.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.65%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DKS traded 1.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 983540 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.97M. Insiders hold about 28.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.17% stake in the company. Shares short for DKS as of 1761868800 were 4539569 with a Short Ratio of 3.02, compared to 1759190400 on 4450018. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4539569 and a Short% of Float of 9.950000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.625, DKS has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.74. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022004949. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.94. . The current Payout Ratio is 31.31% for DKS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-10-22 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 11.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.22, with high estimates of $4.53 and low estimates of $3.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.3 and $13.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.48. EPS for the following year is $15.43, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $16.52 and $14.46.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $4.43B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.08B to a low estimate of $4.29B. As of . The current estimate, Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.06BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.18B. There is a high estimate of $6.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.12B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.44BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.79B and the low estimate is $15.24B.