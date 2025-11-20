Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for FinVolution Group ADR (FINV)

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, FinVolution Group ADR’s stock clocked out at $5.54, down -7.20% from its previous closing price of $5.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.91 million shares were traded. FINV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.795 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.465.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FINV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.29 and its Current Ratio is at 4.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

On March 20, 2025, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.80 to $11.80.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 18, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 ’25 when Xu Jiayuan bought 100,000 shares for $10.72 per share.

Wang Yuxiang bought 50,000 shares of FINV for $456,000 on Mar 20 ’25. On Dec 05 ’24, another insider, Jun Zhang, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $6.90 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FINV now has a Market Capitalization of 1439541504 and an Enterprise Value of 679870528. As of this moment, FinVolution’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.049 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.092.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FINV is 0.43, which has changed by -0.050874412 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FINV has reached a high of $11.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.11%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FINV traded 1.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1135370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.07M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.76% stake in the company. Shares short for FINV as of 1761868800 were 9067295 with a Short Ratio of 5.32, compared to 1759190400 on 6043221. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9067295 and a Short% of Float of 7.3999999999999995.