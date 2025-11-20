Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE)

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Hamilton Lane Inc’s stock clocked out at $125.27, up 0.03% from its previous closing price of $125.23. In other words, the price has increased by $0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. HLNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.195.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HLNE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.95 and its Current Ratio is at 3.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

On October 14, 2025, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $181.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on October 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Delgado-Moreira Juan bought 8,000 shares for $130.35 per share. The transaction valued at 1,042,832 led to the insider holds 1,314,447 shares of the business.

French River 5 Ltd sold 150,000 shares of HLNE for $21,976,500 on Sep 04 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 330,015 shares after completing the transaction at $146.51 per share. On Feb 12 ’25, another insider, Rogers Hartley R., who serves as the Executive Co-Chairman of the company, sold 10,255 shares for $159.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,630,545 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLNE now has a Market Capitalization of 7033371648 and an Enterprise Value of 5971535360. As of this moment, Hamilton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.146 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.312.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HLNE is 1.29, which has changed by -0.3680678 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HLNE has reached a high of $203.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $111.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.25%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HLNE traded 482.88K shares on average per day over the past three months and 613940 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.50M. Insiders hold about 26.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.91% stake in the company. Shares short for HLNE as of 1761868800 were 2283190 with a Short Ratio of 4.73, compared to 1759190400 on 2364996. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2283190 and a Short% of Float of 6.38.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.06, HLNE has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.06. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01644973. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.63.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) is currently being evaluated by 4.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.41 and $5.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.69. EPS for the following year is $6.16, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $6.63 and $5.97.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $192.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $195M to a low estimate of $188.3M. As of . The current estimate, Hamilton Lane Inc’s year-ago sales were $168.26MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $201.21M. There is a high estimate of $207.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $196.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $814.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $751.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $771.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $712.96MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $895.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $973.85M and the low estimate is $852.81M.