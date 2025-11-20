Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (MTA)

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd’s stock clocked out at $6.79, down -0.15% from its previous closing price of $6.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. MTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.04 and its Current Ratio is at 5.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTA now has a Market Capitalization of 628491776 and an Enterprise Value of 631749440. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 59.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 59.904 whereas that against EBITDA is 231.58.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MTA is 1.39, which has changed by 1.1935484 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MTA has reached a high of $7.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.69%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTA traded 780.73K shares on average per day over the past three months and 510260 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.69M. Insiders hold about 20.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.35% stake in the company. Shares short for MTA as of 1761868800 were 859852 with a Short Ratio of 1.10, compared to 1759190400 on 357251.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.14 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $6.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.01M to a low estimate of $5.47M. As of . The current estimate, Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd’s year-ago sales were $3.05MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.87M. There is a high estimate of $6.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.87M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.42MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.89M and the low estimate is $23.82M.