Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Weibo Corp ADR (WB)

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Weibo Corp ADR’s stock clocked out at $9.77, down -1.71% from its previous closing price of $9.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.15 million shares were traded. WB stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.925 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.725.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.35 and its Current Ratio is at 3.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on May 17, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $10 from $11 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WB now has a Market Capitalization of 2408964096 and an Enterprise Value of 2233992192. As of this moment, Weibo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 22.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.283 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.069.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WB is 0.16, which has changed by 0.1081382 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WB has reached a high of $12.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.58%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WB traded 1.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1383220 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.45M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.28% stake in the company. Shares short for WB as of 1761868800 were 15377981 with a Short Ratio of 12.71, compared to 1759190400 on 15503035. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15377981 and a Short% of Float of 17.950001.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Weibo Corp ADR (WB) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $444.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $446.96M to a low estimate of $439M. As of . The current estimate, Weibo Corp ADR’s year-ago sales were $456.83MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $403M. There is a high estimate of $403M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $403M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.75BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.72B.