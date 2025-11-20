Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH)

The closing price of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) was $25.37 for the day, down -2.05% from the previous closing price of $25.9. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. AMPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.135.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.21 and its Current Ratio is at 3.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

On May 12, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 04, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Petersen Floyd F. sold 16,679 shares for $26.49 per share. The transaction valued at 441,837 led to the insider holds 75,531 shares of the business.

Floyd Petersen bought 16,679 shares of AMPH for $441,837 on Nov 13 ’25. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Petersen Floyd F., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $25.27 each. As a result, the insider received 12,633 and left with 75,531 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPH now has a Market Capitalization of 1179580160 and an Enterprise Value of 1546370688. As of this moment, Amphastar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.138 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.516.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMPH is 0.90, which has changed by -0.41863078 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMPH has reached a high of $46.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.75%.

Shares Statistics:

AMPH traded an average of 441.15K shares per day over the past three months and 565060 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.41M. Insiders hold about 27.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.39% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPH as of 1761868800 were 4194131 with a Short Ratio of 9.51, compared to 1759190400 on 3977178. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4194131 and a Short% of Float of 18.56.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) is a result of the insights provided by 6.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.54 and $2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.35. EPS for the following year is $3.69, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $4.14 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $195.4M to a low estimate of $179.78M. As of . The current estimate, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $186.52MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $169M. There is a high estimate of $169M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $732.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $716.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $727.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $731.97MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $764.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $800.7M and the low estimate is $726.7M.

