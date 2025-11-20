Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH)

The closing price of Choice Hotels International, Inc (NYSE: CHH) was $87.82 for the day, down -3.41% from the previous closing price of $90.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. CHH stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.235 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.455.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 77.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 0.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on November 18, 2025, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $84.

On September 29, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $110.

On June 23, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $124.JP Morgan initiated its Underweight rating on June 23, 2025, with a $124 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 23 ’25 when Dragisich Dominic sold 2,500 shares for $136.45 per share. The transaction valued at 341,125 led to the insider holds 68,381 shares of the business.

Dragisich Dominic sold 4,900 shares of CHH for $650,328 on Jul 08 ’25. The EVP, Op & Chief Glb Brands Ofc now owns 70,881 shares after completing the transaction at $132.72 per share. On Jul 03 ’25, another insider, Dragisich Dominic, who serves as the EVP, Op & Chief Glb Brands Ofc of the company, sold 100 shares for $132.47 each. As a result, the insider received 13,247 and left with 70,881 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHH now has a Market Capitalization of 4063661056 and an Enterprise Value of 6009302016. As of this moment, Choice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.332 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.623.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHH is 0.79, which has changed by -0.39102477 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHH has reached a high of $157.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.47%.

Shares Statistics:

CHH traded an average of 508.58K shares per day over the past three months and 690940 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.82M. Insiders hold about 44.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.92% stake in the company. Shares short for CHH as of 1761868800 were 5314403 with a Short Ratio of 10.45, compared to 1759190400 on 5468493. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5314403 and a Short% of Float of 46.71.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.15, CHH has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012648482. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.1. . The current Payout Ratio is 18.54% for CHH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-10-24 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.08 and $6.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.94. EPS for the following year is $7.17, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $7.74 and $6.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $383.01M to a low estimate of $340M. As of . The current estimate, Choice Hotels International, Inc’s year-ago sales were $389.77MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $334.26M. There is a high estimate of $339M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $326M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.53B.

