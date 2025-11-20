Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH)

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Choice Hotels International, Inc (NYSE: CHH) was $87.82 for the day, down -3.41% from the previous closing price of $90.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. CHH stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.235 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.455.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 77.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 0.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on November 18, 2025, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $84.

On September 29, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $110.

On June 23, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $124.JP Morgan initiated its Underweight rating on June 23, 2025, with a $124 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 23 ’25 when Dragisich Dominic sold 2,500 shares for $136.45 per share. The transaction valued at 341,125 led to the insider holds 68,381 shares of the business.

Dragisich Dominic sold 4,900 shares of CHH for $650,328 on Jul 08 ’25. The EVP, Op & Chief Glb Brands Ofc now owns 70,881 shares after completing the transaction at $132.72 per share. On Jul 03 ’25, another insider, Dragisich Dominic, who serves as the EVP, Op & Chief Glb Brands Ofc of the company, sold 100 shares for $132.47 each. As a result, the insider received 13,247 and left with 70,881 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHH now has a Market Capitalization of 4063661056 and an Enterprise Value of 6009302016. As of this moment, Choice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.332 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.623.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHH is 0.79, which has changed by -0.39102477 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHH has reached a high of $157.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.47%.

Shares Statistics:

CHH traded an average of 508.58K shares per day over the past three months and 690940 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.82M. Insiders hold about 44.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.92% stake in the company. Shares short for CHH as of 1761868800 were 5314403 with a Short Ratio of 10.45, compared to 1759190400 on 5468493. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5314403 and a Short% of Float of 46.71.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.15, CHH has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012648482, the stock's 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.1. The current Payout Ratio is 18.54% for CHH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-10-24 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.08 and $6.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.94. EPS for the following year is $7.17, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $7.74 and $6.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $383.01M to a low estimate of $340M. As of the current estimate, Choice Hotels International, Inc's year-ago sales were $389.77M. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $334.26M. There is a high estimate of $339M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $326M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHH's current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B. Based on 11 analysts' estimates, the company's revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.53B.