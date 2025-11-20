Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Leifras Co Ltd ADR (LFS)

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Leifras Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LFS) was $5.01 for the day, down -22.92% from the previous closing price of $6.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$22.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.75 million shares were traded. LFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.4107 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LFS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 1.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LFS now has a Market Capitalization of 131064712 and an Enterprise Value of -599120064. As of this moment, Leifras’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.054 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFS has reached a high of $12.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.43%.

Shares Statistics:

LFS traded an average of 3.18M shares per day over the past three months and 7628660 shares per day over the past ten days.