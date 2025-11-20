Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA)

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) was $0.28 for the day, down -8.95% from the previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.74 million shares were traded. PCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.306 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.275.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PCSA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.76 and its Current Ratio is at 3.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 25, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 ’25 when Yorke Justin W bought 12,400 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 9,889 led to the insider holds 12,400 shares of the business.

Ng George K bought 87,200 shares of PCSA for $69,542 on Jan 27 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 87,200 shares after completing the transaction at $0.80 per share. On Jan 27 ’25, another insider, Young David, who serves as the Pres. Research & Development of the company, bought 124,500 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,289 and bolstered with 205,405 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCSA now has a Market Capitalization of 15781081 and an Enterprise Value of 9472661.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PCSA is 1.11, which has changed by -0.6522727 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PCSA has reached a high of $1.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.77%.

Shares Statistics:

PCSA traded an average of 9.82M shares per day over the past three months and 2019910 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.24M. Insiders hold about 13.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.14% stake in the company. Shares short for PCSA as of 1761868800 were 9049525 with a Short Ratio of 0.92, compared to 1759190400 on 2662436. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9049525 and a Short% of Float of 16.389999.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) in the stock market.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.15.