Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG)

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) was $9.36 for the day, down -9.04% from the previous closing price of $10.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.11 million shares were traded. MODG stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.205 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.245.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MODG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 17, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when ARTHUR STARRS bought 106,734 shares for $8.64 per share.

Starrs Artie sold 106,734 shares of MODG for $921,837 on Aug 12 ’25. The CEO, Topgolf now owns 105,823 shares after completing the transaction at $8.64 per share. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, ANDERSON ERIK J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,704 shares for $9.25 each. As a result, the insider received 237,793 and left with 20,607 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MODG now has a Market Capitalization of 1721150720 and an Enterprise Value of 5310050816. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.308 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.813.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MODG is 0.92, which has changed by 0.19651163 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MODG has reached a high of $11.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.11%.

Shares Statistics:

MODG traded an average of 2.34M shares per day over the past three months and 4085500 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.67M. Insiders hold about 29.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.07% stake in the company. Shares short for MODG as of 1761868800 were 9147961 with a Short Ratio of 3.91, compared to 1759190400 on 11464369. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9147961 and a Short% of Float of 7.870000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) is currently being evaluated by 11.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $802.8M to a low estimate of $772.82M. As of . The current estimate, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s year-ago sales were $924.4MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.07B. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.01B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MODG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.24BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.01B and the low estimate is $3.82B.