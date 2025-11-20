Ratio Analysis: Unpacking 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $15.56 in the prior trading day, 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) closed at $15.65, up 0.58%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.67 million shares were traded. TXG stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.4172.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TXG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.06 and its Current Ratio is at 4.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on September 11, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On February 13, 2025, Leerink Partners Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $12.

On September 03, 2024, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $35.Leerink Partners initiated its Outperform rating on September 03, 2024, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Saxonov Serge sold 9,348 shares for $13.79 per share. The transaction valued at 128,881 led to the insider holds 945,892 shares of the business.

Taich Adam sold 22,315 shares of TXG for $307,657 on Aug 22 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 309,273 shares after completing the transaction at $13.79 per share. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, Hindson Benjamin J., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 7,486 shares for $13.79 each. As a result, the insider received 103,209 and left with 440,888 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TXG now has a Market Capitalization of 1980555136 and an Enterprise Value of 1585456256. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.261.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TXG is 2.08, which has changed by 0.1708051 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TXG has reached a high of $17.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.66%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3766490 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.19M. Insiders hold about 11.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.68% stake in the company. Shares short for TXG as of 1761868800 were 15016478 with a Short Ratio of 5.55, compared to 1759190400 on 12570371. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15016478 and a Short% of Float of 18.86.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $156.01M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $157.19M to a low estimate of $154.1M. As of . The current estimate, 10x Genomics Inc’s year-ago sales were $165.02MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.61M. There is a high estimate of $149.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135.85M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $633.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $586.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $629.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $610.78MBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $610.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $621.3M and the low estimate is $596M.

