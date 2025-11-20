Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Earnings

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $61.16 in the prior trading day, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) closed at $60.69, down -0.77%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.51 million shares were traded. BUD stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.585 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.705.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BUD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.48 and its Current Ratio is at 0.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on November 19, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BUD now has a Market Capitalization of 118368460800 and an Enterprise Value of 197713838080. As of this moment, Anheuser-Busch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.374 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.461.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BUD is 0.56, which has changed by 0.11830318 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BUD has reached a high of $72.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.81%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2177470 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.73B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.73B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.04% stake in the company. Shares short for BUD as of 1761868800 were 9037001 with a Short Ratio of 4.20, compared to 1759190400 on 10071097. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9037001 and a Short% of Float of 1.04.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BUD’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.0, compared to 1.22 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.29.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) reflects the collective analysis of 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.83 and $3.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.73. EPS for the following year is $4.19, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $4.54 and $3.92.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $15.6B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.8B to a low estimate of $15.41B. As of . The current estimate, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR’s year-ago sales were $14.84BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.59B. There is a high estimate of $14.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.54B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BUD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.77BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.77B and the low estimate is $60.44B.

