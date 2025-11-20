Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

After finishing at $15.26 in the prior trading day, Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW) closed at $15.11, down -0.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.38 million shares were traded. HAYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.345 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.0.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HAYW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.31 and its Current Ratio is at 3.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when HOLLERAN KEVIN sold 60,571 shares for $16.74 per share. The transaction valued at 1,013,716 led to the insider holds 623,540 shares of the business.

Jones Eifion sold 25,000 shares of HAYW for $437,500 on Oct 29 ’25. The Senior Vice President and CFO now owns 287,231 shares after completing the transaction at $17.50 per share. On Oct 29 ’25, another insider, Jones Eifion, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $17.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAYW now has a Market Capitalization of 3276803328 and an Enterprise Value of 3851475456. As of this moment, Hayward’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.502 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.343.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HAYW is 1.14, which has changed by -0.045653522 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HAYW has reached a high of $17.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.33%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1635200 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 217.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.80M. Insiders hold about 4.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.59% stake in the company. Shares short for HAYW as of 1761868800 were 9926026 with a Short Ratio of 4.42, compared to 1759190400 on 12374839. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9926026 and a Short% of Float of 4.67.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) reflects the combined expertise of 8.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $331.83M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $337M to a low estimate of $324.06M. As of . The current estimate, Hayward Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $327.07MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.3M. There is a high estimate of $248M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $238.16M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.16B.

