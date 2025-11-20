Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $15.26 in the prior trading day, Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW) closed at $15.11, down -0.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.38 million shares were traded. HAYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.345 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.0.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HAYW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.31 and its Current Ratio is at 3.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when HOLLERAN KEVIN sold 60,571 shares for $16.74 per share. The transaction valued at 1,013,716 led to the insider holds 623,540 shares of the business.

Jones Eifion sold 25,000 shares of HAYW for $437,500 on Oct 29 ’25. The Senior Vice President and CFO now owns 287,231 shares after completing the transaction at $17.50 per share. On Oct 29 ’25, another insider, Jones Eifion, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $17.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAYW now has a Market Capitalization of 3276803328 and an Enterprise Value of 3851475456. As of this moment, Hayward’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.502 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.343.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HAYW is 1.14, which has changed by -0.045653522 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HAYW has reached a high of $17.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.33%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1635200 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 217.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.80M. Insiders hold about 4.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.59% stake in the company. Shares short for HAYW as of 1761868800 were 9926026 with a Short Ratio of 4.42, compared to 1759190400 on 12374839. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9926026 and a Short% of Float of 4.67.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) reflects the combined expertise of 8.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $331.83M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $337M to a low estimate of $324.06M. As of . The current estimate, Hayward Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $327.07MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.3M. There is a high estimate of $248M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $238.16M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.16B.