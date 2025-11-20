Ratio Analysis: Unpacking New Gold Inc (NGD)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $6.95 in the prior trading day, New Gold Inc (AMEX: NGD) closed at $7.09, up 2.01%. In other words, the price has increased by $2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21.91 million shares were traded. NGD stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NGD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 146.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.48 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NGD now has a Market Capitalization of 5649892864 and an Enterprise Value of 5886253056. As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.739 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.454.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NGD is 0.69, which has changed by 1.4131944 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NGD has reached a high of $7.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.12%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 20.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 27648620 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 791.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 755.04M. Insiders hold about 4.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.65% stake in the company. Shares short for NGD as of 1761868800 were 18653884 with a Short Ratio of 0.93, compared to 1759190400 on 22287549.

Earnings Estimates

New Gold Inc (NGD) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 5.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $478.96M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $478.96M to a low estimate of $478.96M. As of . The current estimate, New Gold Inc’s year-ago sales were $262.2M

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $924.5MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.39B and the low estimate is $2.17B.

