Ratio Analysis: Unpacking New Gold Inc (NGD)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $6.95 in the prior trading day, New Gold Inc (AMEX: NGD) closed at $7.09, up 2.01%. In other words, the price has increased by $2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21.91 million shares were traded. NGD stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NGD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 146.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.48 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NGD now has a Market Capitalization of 5649892864 and an Enterprise Value of 5886253056. As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.739 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.454.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NGD is 0.69, which has changed by 1.4131944 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NGD has reached a high of $7.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.12%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 20.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 27648620 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 791.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 755.04M. Insiders hold about 4.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.65% stake in the company. Shares short for NGD as of 1761868800 were 18653884 with a Short Ratio of 0.93, compared to 1759190400 on 22287549.

Earnings Estimates

New Gold Inc (NGD) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 5.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $478.96M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $478.96M to a low estimate of $478.96M. As of . The current estimate, New Gold Inc’s year-ago sales were $262.2M

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $924.5MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.39B and the low estimate is $2.17B.