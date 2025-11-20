Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $22.1 in the prior trading day, Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) closed at $21.7, down -1.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.03 million shares were traded. SRAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SRAD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.31 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on November 18, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On September 12, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On July 21, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $31.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on July 21, 2025, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when WILLIAM H KURTZ bought 3,500 shares for $23.06 per share.

Michael C. Miller bought 9,778 shares of SRAD for $258,433 on Oct 15 ’25. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, WILLIAM H KURTZ, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,046 shares for $24.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRAD now has a Market Capitalization of 6422151168 and an Enterprise Value of 6219813376. As of this moment, Sportradar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.064 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.821.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SRAD is 2.04, which has changed by 0.26321805 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SRAD has reached a high of $32.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.73%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2530150 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 309.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 186.37M. Insiders hold about 39.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SRAD as of 1761868800 were 10596822 with a Short Ratio of 4.84, compared to 1759190400 on 10732180. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10596822 and a Short% of Float of 10.31.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 5.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $368.65M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $371.16M to a low estimate of $358.42M. As of . The current estimate, Sportradar Group AG’s year-ago sales were $307.07MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $372.97M. There is a high estimate of $391.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $365M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.47B.