Ratio Examination: Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Blackrock Inc (NYSE: BLK) closed at $1014.68 down -0.44% from its previous closing price of $1019.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. BLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1025.4384 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1009.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Blackrock Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on October 03, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1280.

On September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $1000.

On August 27, 2024, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $985.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on August 27, 2024, with a $985 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 ’25 when Lord Rachel sold 12,000 shares for $1165.04 per share. The transaction valued at 13,980,506 led to the insider holds 7,205 shares of the business.

Lord Rachel bought 12,000 shares of BLK for $13,980,506 on Oct 20 ’25. On Jul 30 ’25, another insider, Kushel J. Richard, who serves as the Senior Managing Director of the company, sold 17,142 shares for $1120.50 each. As a result, the insider received 19,207,562 and left with 61,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLK now has a Market Capitalization of 157428531200 and an Enterprise Value of 166209519616. As of this moment, Blackrock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.263 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.412.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLK is 1.48, which has changed by -0.008618653 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLK has reached a high of $1219.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $773.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.91%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BLK has traded an average of 592.65K shares per day and 527760 over the past ten days. A total of 155.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.02M. Insiders hold about 11.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.57% stake in the company. Shares short for BLK as of 1761868800 were 1203585 with a Short Ratio of 2.03, compared to 1759190400 on 1519109. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1203585 and a Short% of Float of 0.7900001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BLK is 20.73, from 20.73 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02034068. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.33.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 13.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Blackrock Inc (BLK) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $12.37, with high estimates of $13.02 and low estimates of $11.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $48.64 and $46.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $47.84. EPS for the following year is $54.09, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $56.8 and $50.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.79B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.1B to a low estimate of $6.36B. As of . The current estimate, Blackrock Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.68BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.54B. There is a high estimate of $6.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.93B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.41BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.77B and the low estimate is $24.61B.