Ratio Examination: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the latest session, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) closed at $45.79 down -2.70% from its previous closing price of $47.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.82 million shares were traded. BMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.17 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on November 13, 2025, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Elkins David V sold 56,000 shares for $47.33 per share. The transaction valued at 2,650,480 led to the insider holds 167,379 shares of the business.

Elkins David V bought 56,000 shares of BMY for $2,648,800 on Sep 02 ’25. On Aug 02 ’25, another insider, Short Bartie Wendy, who serves as the EVP, Corporate Affairs of the company, sold 378 shares for $44.23 each. As a result, the insider received 16,719 and left with 5,066 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMY now has a Market Capitalization of 93217136640 and an Enterprise Value of 127804129280. As of this moment, Bristol-Myers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.661 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.651.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BMY is 0.29, which has changed by -0.19182551 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BMY has reached a high of $63.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.43%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BMY has traded an average of 14.99M shares per day and 13195420 over the past ten days. A total of 2.04B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.03B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.91% stake in the company. Shares short for BMY as of 1761868800 were 32070775 with a Short Ratio of 2.14, compared to 1759190400 on 26343569. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32070775 and a Short% of Float of 1.5800001000000001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BMY is 2.48, from 2.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.052698683. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.79.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $1.86 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.68 and $6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.54. EPS for the following year is $5.97, with 26.0 analysts recommending between $7.27 and $5.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.25B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.53B to a low estimate of $11.87B. As of . The current estimate, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s year-ago sales were $12.34BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.53B. There is a high estimate of $11.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.1B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.3BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.74B and the low estimate is $41.97B.