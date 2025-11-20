Ratio Examination: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) closed at $45.79 down -2.70% from its previous closing price of $47.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.82 million shares were traded. BMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.17 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on November 13, 2025, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Elkins David V sold 56,000 shares for $47.33 per share. The transaction valued at 2,650,480 led to the insider holds 167,379 shares of the business.

Elkins David V bought 56,000 shares of BMY for $2,648,800 on Sep 02 ’25. On Aug 02 ’25, another insider, Short Bartie Wendy, who serves as the EVP, Corporate Affairs of the company, sold 378 shares for $44.23 each. As a result, the insider received 16,719 and left with 5,066 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMY now has a Market Capitalization of 93217136640 and an Enterprise Value of 127804129280. As of this moment, Bristol-Myers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.661 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.651.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BMY is 0.29, which has changed by -0.19182551 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BMY has reached a high of $63.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.43%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BMY has traded an average of 14.99M shares per day and 13195420 over the past ten days. A total of 2.04B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.03B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.91% stake in the company. Shares short for BMY as of 1761868800 were 32070775 with a Short Ratio of 2.14, compared to 1759190400 on 26343569. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32070775 and a Short% of Float of 1.5800001000000001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BMY is 2.48, from 2.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.052698683. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.79.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $1.86 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.68 and $6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.54. EPS for the following year is $5.97, with 26.0 analysts recommending between $7.27 and $5.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.25B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.53B to a low estimate of $11.87B. As of . The current estimate, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s year-ago sales were $12.34BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.53B. There is a high estimate of $11.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.1B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.3BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.74B and the low estimate is $41.97B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.