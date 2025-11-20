Ratio Examination: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCOI) closed at $16.98 down -14.29% from its previous closing price of $19.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$14.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.72 million shares were traded. CCOI stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.02 and its Current Ratio is at 2.02.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Kennedy Sheryl Lynn sold 2,400 shares for $21.34 per share. The transaction valued at 51,221 led to the insider holds 10,012 shares of the business.

Sheryl Lynn Kennedy bought 2,400 shares of CCOI for $51,000 on Nov 11 ’25. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, KILMER HENRY W, who serves as the VP OF NETWORK STRATEGY of the company, sold 2,400 shares for $36.99 each. As a result, the insider received 88,776 and left with 36,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCOI now has a Market Capitalization of 835122368 and an Enterprise Value of 3320843520. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.64.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CCOI is 0.94, which has changed by -0.7635756 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CCOI has reached a high of $85.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -53.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -65.75%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CCOI has traded an average of 1.58M shares per day and 3128930 over the past ten days. A total of 49.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.84M. Insiders hold about 4.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.63% stake in the company. Shares short for CCOI as of 1761868800 were 7140690 with a Short Ratio of 4.51, compared to 1759190400 on 6103736. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7140690 and a Short% of Float of 22.209999.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CCOI is 4.02, from 4.025 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20318022. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.7.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) reflects the collective analysis of 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.93, with high estimates of -$0.86 and low estimates of -$1.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.17 and -$4.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.22. EPS for the following year is -$3.22, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$2.86 and -$3.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $243.89M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $246.3M to a low estimate of $241.57M. As of . The current estimate, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $252.29MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $247.42M. There is a high estimate of $251.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $243.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCOI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $981.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $976.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $979.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $976.67M.