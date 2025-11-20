Ratio Examination: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCOI) closed at $16.98 down -14.29% from its previous closing price of $19.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$14.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.72 million shares were traded. CCOI stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.02 and its Current Ratio is at 2.02.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Kennedy Sheryl Lynn sold 2,400 shares for $21.34 per share. The transaction valued at 51,221 led to the insider holds 10,012 shares of the business.

Sheryl Lynn Kennedy bought 2,400 shares of CCOI for $51,000 on Nov 11 ’25. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, KILMER HENRY W, who serves as the VP OF NETWORK STRATEGY of the company, sold 2,400 shares for $36.99 each. As a result, the insider received 88,776 and left with 36,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCOI now has a Market Capitalization of 835122368 and an Enterprise Value of 3320843520. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.64.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CCOI is 0.94, which has changed by -0.7635756 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CCOI has reached a high of $85.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -53.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -65.75%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CCOI has traded an average of 1.58M shares per day and 3128930 over the past ten days. A total of 49.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.84M. Insiders hold about 4.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.63% stake in the company. Shares short for CCOI as of 1761868800 were 7140690 with a Short Ratio of 4.51, compared to 1759190400 on 6103736. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7140690 and a Short% of Float of 22.209999.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CCOI is 4.02, from 4.025 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20318022. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.7.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) reflects the collective analysis of 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.93, with high estimates of -$0.86 and low estimates of -$1.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.17 and -$4.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.22. EPS for the following year is -$3.22, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$2.86 and -$3.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $243.89M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $246.3M to a low estimate of $241.57M. As of . The current estimate, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $252.29MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $247.42M. There is a high estimate of $251.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $243.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCOI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $981.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $976.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $979.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $976.67M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.