Ratio Examination: Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) closed at $225.92 down -1.13% from its previous closing price of $228.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 33.89 million shares were traded. MU stock price reached its highest trading level at $234.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $216.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Micron Technology Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 152.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.79 and its Current Ratio is at 2.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on November 19, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $275 from $200 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when MEHROTRA SANJAY sold 8,757 shares for $241.34 per share. The transaction valued at 2,113,441 led to the insider holds 400,321 shares of the business.

MEHROTRA SANJAY sold 3,743 shares of MU for $873,567 on Nov 07 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 396,578 shares after completing the transaction at $233.39 per share. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, MEHROTRA SANJAY, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $231.69 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MU now has a Market Capitalization of 253587521536 and an Enterprise Value of 258632531968. As of this moment, Micron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.919 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.297.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MU is 1.53, which has changed by 1.2236278 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MU has reached a high of $260.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.48%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MU has traded an average of 24.65M shares per day and 29164820 over the past ten days. A total of 1.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.12B. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.02% stake in the company. Shares short for MU as of 1761868800 were 26527161 with a Short Ratio of 1.08, compared to 1759190400 on 22170120. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26527161 and a Short% of Float of 2.3699999.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MU is 0.46, from 0.46 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0020131292. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.33. . The current Payout Ratio is 6.06% for MU, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-03 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-03. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-05-02 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.