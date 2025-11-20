Ratio Examination: Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) closed at $119.68 down -1.52% from its previous closing price of $121.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. OLLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

On February 04, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $125 to $111.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Buy on December 18, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $64 to $133.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 23 ’25 when Helm Robert F sold 367 shares for $120.08 per share. The transaction valued at 44,069 led to the insider holds 3,641 shares of the business.

ROBERT HELM bought 367 shares of OLLI for $44,260 on Oct 23 ’25. On Oct 20 ’25, another insider, Comitale James J, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 1,775 shares for $125.75 each. As a result, the insider received 223,206 and left with 2,898 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLLI now has a Market Capitalization of 7341305856 and an Enterprise Value of 7686118912. As of this moment, Ollies’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.149 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.915.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OLLI is 0.44, which has changed by 0.33917356 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OLLI has reached a high of $141.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.48%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OLLI has traded an average of 1.09M shares per day and 844040 over the past ten days. A total of 61.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.12M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.35% stake in the company. Shares short for OLLI as of 1761868800 were 4985400 with a Short Ratio of 4.58, compared to 1759190400 on 4420634. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4985400 and a Short% of Float of 9.29.

Earnings Estimates

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 15.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.46 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.94 and $3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.85. EPS for the following year is $4.46, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $4.6 and $4.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $614.56M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $625.76M to a low estimate of $607.14M. As of . The current estimate, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $517.43MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $773.28M. There is a high estimate of $784.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $760.5M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.27BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.08B and the low estimate is $2.89B.