Ratio Revelations: Appian Corp (APPN)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) closed the day trading at $41.18 down -2.46% from the previous closing price of $42.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. APPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.022.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APPN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 07 ’25 when Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP sold 764,995 shares for $29.86 per share. The transaction valued at 22,845,673 led to the insider holds 4,535,812 shares of the business.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP sold 289,528 shares of APPN for $8,428,384 on Aug 08 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 4,246,284 shares after completing the transaction at $29.11 per share. On Aug 06 ’25, another insider, Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 3,316 shares for $27.88 each. As a result, the insider received 92,450 and left with 5,300,807 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APPN now has a Market Capitalization of 3048636160 and an Enterprise Value of 3155080960. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.568 whereas that against EBITDA is 145.081.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APPN is 0.71, which has changed by 0.095201015 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APPN has reached a high of $46.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.04%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APPN traded about 837.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APPN traded about 1338490 shares per day. A total of 42.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.46M. Insiders hold about 47.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.71% stake in the company. Shares short for APPN as of 1761868800 were 3096891 with a Short Ratio of 3.70, compared to 1759190400 on 2908564. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3096891 and a Short% of Float of 10.2.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Appian Corp (APPN) is currently being evaluated by 7.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $189.33M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $190.37M to a low estimate of $188.5M. As of . The current estimate, Appian Corp’s year-ago sales were $166.69MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.09M. There is a high estimate of $191.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $714.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $712.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $713.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $617.02MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $795.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $811.9M and the low estimate is $786.23M.