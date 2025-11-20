Ratio Revelations: Box Inc (BOX)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) closed the day trading at $29.17 down -1.55% from the previous closing price of $29.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.72 million shares were traded. BOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.675 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BOX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.22 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.99.

On December 18, 2024, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On December 12, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Smith Dylan C sold 17,000 shares for $31.36 per share. The transaction valued at 533,154 led to the insider holds 1,437,013 shares of the business.

Nottebohm Olivia sold 4,612 shares of BOX for $144,586 on Nov 10 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 497,639 shares after completing the transaction at $31.35 per share. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, Nottebohm Olivia, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,612 shares for $31.35 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOX now has a Market Capitalization of 4226319104 and an Enterprise Value of 4713659392. As of this moment, Box’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.187 whereas that against EBITDA is 55.58.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BOX is 0.81, which has changed by -0.115786314 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BOX has reached a high of $38.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.30%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BOX traded about 1.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BOX traded about 1985900 shares per day. A total of 144.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.47M. Insiders hold about 3.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.85% stake in the company. Shares short for BOX as of 1761868800 were 15620332 with a Short Ratio of 8.15, compared to 1759190400 on 12556022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15620332 and a Short% of Float of 15.840000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and $1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.31. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $2.14 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $298.93M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $299.99M to a low estimate of $298.41M. As of . The current estimate, Box Inc’s year-ago sales were $275.91MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $306.71M. There is a high estimate of $329.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $302.59M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.22B.