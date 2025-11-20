Ratio Revelations: Carters Inc (CRI)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI) closed the day trading at $28.61 up 0.25% from the previous closing price of $28.54. In other words, the price has increased by $0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.06 million shares were traded. CRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.95 and its Current Ratio is at 2.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

On April 28, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $25.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on November 12, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 07 ’25 when Jenkins Jeff bought 10,853 shares for $25.52 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRI now has a Market Capitalization of 1042773504 and an Enterprise Value of 2037008512. As of this moment, Carters’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.719 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.702.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRI is 1.09, which has changed by -0.45565516 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRI has reached a high of $58.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.28%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRI traded about 1.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRI traded about 934250 shares per day. A total of 36.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.10M. Insiders hold about 0.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.32% stake in the company. Shares short for CRI as of 1761868800 were 3573218 with a Short Ratio of 2.87, compared to 1759190400 on 3458430. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3573218 and a Short% of Float of 12.85.

Dividends & Splits

CRI’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.10, up from 2.1 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.073580936. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.66. . The current Payout Ratio is 62.52% for CRI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-26 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-24. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-06-07 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Carters Inc (CRI) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.23 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.95. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $3.01 and $2.0.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $886.6M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $899.58M to a low estimate of $867.4M. As of . The current estimate, Carters Inc’s year-ago sales were $859.71MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $641.78M. There is a high estimate of $660.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $631.64M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.84BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.92B and the low estimate is $2.78B.