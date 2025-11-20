Ratio Revelations: Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NMRA)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NMRA) closed the day trading at $2.54 down -4.51% from the previous closing price of $2.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.99 million shares were traded. NMRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.485.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NMRA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.85 and its Current Ratio is at 6.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Aurora Daljit Singh sold 114,703 shares for $2.68 per share. The transaction valued at 307,026 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Aurora Family Trust bought 114,703 shares of NMRA for $307,027 on Nov 11 ’25. On Oct 27 ’25, another insider, Burow Kristina, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,915,700 shares for $2.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,999,977 and bolstered with 6,046,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NMRA now has a Market Capitalization of 424406368 and an Enterprise Value of 272967360.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NMRA is 3.00, which has changed by -0.7254902 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NMRA has reached a high of $11.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.59%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NMRA traded about 1.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NMRA traded about 1256910 shares per day. A total of 161.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.36M. Insiders hold about 67.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.05% stake in the company. Shares short for NMRA as of 1761868800 were 6542312 with a Short Ratio of 4.66, compared to 1759190400 on 6775172. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6542312 and a Short% of Float of 11.14.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 6.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NMRA) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.39 and -$1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.43. EPS for the following year is -$1.0, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$1.45.