Ratio Revelations: TON Strategy Co (TONX)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

TON Strategy Co (NASDAQ: TONX) closed the day trading at $2.86 down -7.14% from the previous closing price of $3.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.02 million shares were traded. TONX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TONX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.48 and its Current Ratio is at 7.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 ’25 when Stotz Manuel bought 70,000 shares for $7.11 per share. The transaction valued at 497,602 led to the insider holds 2,297,678 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TONX now has a Market Capitalization of 170333408 and an Enterprise Value of 116557888. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.851.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TONX is 0.79, which has changed by -0.62621355 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TONX has reached a high of $29.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -44.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -61.15%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TONX traded about 734.88K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TONX traded about 571810 shares per day. A total of 59.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.25M. Insiders hold about 22.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.41% stake in the company. Shares short for TONX as of 1761868800 were 561454 with a Short Ratio of 0.76, compared to 1759190400 on 680618. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 561454 and a Short% of Float of 1.39.