Ratio Review: Analyzing Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $58.15 in the prior trading day, Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ: TECH) closed at $57.81, down -0.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.25 million shares were traded. TECH stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TECH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 62.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.81 and its Current Ratio is at 4.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 ’25 when Nusse Roeland sold 17,040 shares for $56.36 per share. The transaction valued at 960,388 led to the insider holds 44,559 shares of the business.

BAUMGARTNER ROBERT V sold 17,040 shares of TECH for $957,818 on Aug 25 ’25. The Director now owns 44,863 shares after completing the transaction at $56.21 per share. On Aug 25 ’25, another insider, ROELAND NUSSE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,040 shares for $56.36 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TECH now has a Market Capitalization of 9007533056 and an Enterprise Value of 9257042944. As of this moment, Bio-Techne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 118.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.608 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.066.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TECH is 1.47, which has changed by -0.1815623 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TECH has reached a high of $79.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.63%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2298590 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 155.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.95M. Insiders hold about 1.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.95% stake in the company. Shares short for TECH as of 1761868800 were 7588721 with a Short Ratio of 3.31, compared to 1759190400 on 5384729. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7588721 and a Short% of Float of 5.56.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TECH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.32, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.005503009. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.41. . The current Payout Ratio is 69.67% for TECH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-11-30 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.98. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $2.01.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $290.15M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $297M to a low estimate of $286.8M. As of . The current estimate, Bio-Techne Corp’s year-ago sales were $297.03MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $321.53M. There is a high estimate of $332.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $314.26M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TECH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.28B.