Ratio Review: Analyzing Mastercard Incorporated (MA)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $527.58 in the prior trading day, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) closed at $530.36, up 0.53%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.72 million shares were traded. MA stock price reached its highest trading level at $530.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $525.0.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.12 and its Current Ratio is at 1.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 23, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $735.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when SACHIN J. MEHRA sold 17,263 shares for $591.00 per share. The transaction valued at 10,202,458 led to the insider holds 31,234 shares of the business.

SACHIN MEHRA bought 17,263 shares of MA for $10,276,491 on Sep 02 ’25. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, Ling Hai, who serves as the President, AP, Europe, MEA of the company, sold 4,485 shares for $600.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,691,000 and left with 25,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MA now has a Market Capitalization of 479451709440 and an Enterprise Value of 484611063808. As of this moment, Mastercard’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 60.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.397 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.71.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MA is 0.87, which has changed by 0.024228334 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MA has reached a high of $601.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $465.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.45%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2362640 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 893.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 819.31M. Insiders hold about 8.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MA as of 1761868800 were 6227798 with a Short Ratio of 2.36, compared to 1759190400 on 5562433. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6227798 and a Short% of Float of 0.69999998.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MA’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.04, compared to 3.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.005762159. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.52. . The current Payout Ratio is 19.73% for MA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-09 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-09. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-01-22 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 26.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.28, with high estimates of $4.47 and low estimates of $4.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.64 and $15.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.46. EPS for the following year is $19.11, with 38.0 analysts recommending between $19.69 and $18.62.

Revenue Estimates

26 analysts predict $8.8B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.93B to a low estimate of $8.6B. As of . The current estimate, Mastercard Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $7.49BFor the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.29B. There is a high estimate of $8.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.02B.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.17BBased on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.38B and the low estimate is $35.25B.