Ratio Review: Analyzing PulteGroup Inc (PHM)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $113.49 in the prior trading day, PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) closed at $113.76, up 0.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.39 million shares were traded. PHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.475 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PHM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 5.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

On July 22, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $155.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on March 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when OShaughnessy Robert sold 21,927 shares for $128.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,807,248 led to the insider holds 64,264 shares of the business.

O’Meara Brien P. sold 814 shares of PHM for $104,170 on Aug 14 ’25. The Vice President & Controller now owns 10,558 shares after completing the transaction at $127.97 per share. On Aug 14 ’25, another insider, OShaughnessy Robert, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 21,927 shares for $128.03 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHM now has a Market Capitalization of 22444572672 and an Enterprise Value of 22892486656. As of this moment, PulteGroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.299 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.532.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PHM is 1.33, which has changed by -0.1141898 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PHM has reached a high of $142.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.71%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1710500 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 195.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.59M. Insiders hold about 0.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.51% stake in the company. Shares short for PHM as of 1761868800 were 6213305 with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 1759190400 on 5006157. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6213305 and a Short% of Float of 4.21.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PHM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.88, compared to 0.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0077539873. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95. . The current Payout Ratio is 5.58% for PHM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-09-02 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for PulteGroup Inc (PHM) is a result of the insights provided by 12.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.04, with high estimates of $2.26 and low estimates of $1.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.43 and $11.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.38. EPS for the following year is $11.03, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $11.8 and $9.85.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $4.34B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.44B to a low estimate of $4.15B. As of . The current estimate, PulteGroup Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.92BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.54B. There is a high estimate of $3.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.24B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.95BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.27B and the low estimate is $15.62B.