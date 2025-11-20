Ratio Review: Analyzing Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $34.52 in the prior trading day, Virtu Financial Inc (NYSE: VIRT) closed at $33.84, down -1.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.77 million shares were traded. VIRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.5.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VIRT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.92 and its Current Ratio is at 0.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

On May 15, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $43.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on April 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when Gambale Virginia sold 3,875 shares for $34.57 per share. The transaction valued at 133,959 led to the insider holds 26,928 shares of the business.

Gambale Virginia bought 3,875 shares of VIRT for $133,959 on Nov 04 ’25. On Aug 07 ’25, another insider, Fairclough Brett, who serves as the Co-President & Co-COO of the company, sold 90,701 shares for $42.40 each. As a result, the insider received 3,846,049 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIRT now has a Market Capitalization of 7217565184 and an Enterprise Value of -6181721088. As of this moment, Virtu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.295.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VIRT is 0.59, which has changed by -0.0874967 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VIRT has reached a high of $45.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.82%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 781280 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 84.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.01M. Insiders hold about 5.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VIRT as of 1761868800 were 2987008 with a Short Ratio of 2.88, compared to 1759190400 on 2689108. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2987008 and a Short% of Float of 3.74.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VIRT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.96, compared to 0.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027809964. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.83.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) is currently being evaluated by 8.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $1.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.21 and $4.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.04. EPS for the following year is $4.54, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $4.91 and $4.06.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $487.4M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $533.96M to a low estimate of $448.6M. As of . The current estimate, Virtu Financial Inc’s year-ago sales were $457.7MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $503.52M. There is a high estimate of $516.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $477.32M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.12B and the low estimate is $1.8B.