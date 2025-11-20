Ratio Review: Analyzing XP Inc (XP)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $18.45 in the prior trading day, XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) closed at $18.0, down -2.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.23 million shares were traded. XP stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.97.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.28 and its Current Ratio is at 0.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 24, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $23 from $22 previously.

On June 23, 2025, Itau BBA Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $21. Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 04, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XP now has a Market Capitalization of 9338988544 and an Enterprise Value of -75161165824. As of this moment, XP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.367.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XP is 1.15, which has changed by 0.18878865 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XP has reached a high of $20.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.60%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8713040 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 422.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 398.04M. Insiders hold about 24.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.80% stake in the company. Shares short for XP as of 1761868800 were 19892947 with a Short Ratio of 2.71, compared to 1759190400 on 21365390. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19892947 and a Short% of Float of 4.7.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 4.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of XP Inc (XP) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.44, with high estimates of $2.45 and low estimates of $2.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.83 and $9.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.83. EPS for the following year is $10.61, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $11.03 and $10.33.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $4.77B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.77B to a low estimate of $4.77B. As of . The current estimate, XP Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.49BFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.85B. There is a high estimate of $4.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.77B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.08BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.24B and the low estimate is $19.95B.

