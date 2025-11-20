Ratios in Focus: Analyzing AXT Inc (AXTI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, AXT Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) closed at $10.11 up 2.12% from its previous closing price of $9.9. In other words, the price has increased by $2.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.27 million shares were traded. AXTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AXT Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.85 and its Current Ratio is at 1.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on February 23, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3.75 from $2.25 previously.

On February 23, 2024, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $2.40 to $3.80.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when YOUNG MORRIS S sold 33,130 shares for $10.39 per share. The transaction valued at 344,386 led to the insider holds 2,476,360 shares of the business.

YOUNG MORRIS S bought 33,130 shares of AXTI for $344,390 on Nov 17 ’25. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, FISCHER GARY L, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 101,297 shares for $10.14 each. As a result, the insider received 1,026,949 and left with 361,997 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXTI now has a Market Capitalization of 471360224 and an Enterprise Value of 548106624. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.064 whereas that against EBITDA is -35.859.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AXTI is 1.88, which has changed by 4.183246 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AXTI has reached a high of $11.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 238.14%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AXTI has traded an average of 2.36M shares per day and 4192770 over the past ten days. A total of 46.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.90M. Insiders hold about 7.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.34% stake in the company. Shares short for AXTI as of 1761868800 were 1573910 with a Short Ratio of 0.67, compared to 1759190400 on 1253870. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1573910 and a Short% of Float of 3.65.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.0, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $28.77M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $29.53M to a low estimate of $28.3M. As of . The current estimate, AXT Inc’s year-ago sales were $25.11MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.57M. There is a high estimate of $29.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $93.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $94.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $99.36MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $128.9M and the low estimate is $120M.