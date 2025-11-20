Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) closed at $10.28 up 1.08% from its previous closing price of $10.17. In other words, the price has increased by $1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.24 million shares were traded. SAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.3599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.23.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.21.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Mahesh Chatta Aditya bought 100,000 shares for $10.15 per share.

David Hazell bought 4,370 shares of SAN for $34,610 on May 13 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAN now has a Market Capitalization of 152403640320 and an Enterprise Value of 113679695872. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.243.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SAN is 0.75, which has changed by 1.1455696 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SAN has reached a high of $11.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.37%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SAN has traded an average of 3.62M shares per day and 3462930 over the past ten days. A total of 14.87B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.87B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.09% stake in the company. Shares short for SAN as of 1761868800 were 2465818 with a Short Ratio of 0.68, compared to 1759190400 on 5426145. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2465818 and a Short% of Float of 0.02.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SAN is 0.26, from 0.225 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022123894. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.29. . The current Payout Ratio is 20.18% for SAN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-04-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-31. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-06-21 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) in the stock market.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.22 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $15.89B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $15.89B to a low estimate of $15.89B. As of . The current estimate, Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s year-ago sales were $16.03BFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.14B. There is a high estimate of $15.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.14B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.21BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.88B and the low estimate is $59.4B.