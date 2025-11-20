Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Ferrari N.V (RACE)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, Ferrari N.V (NYSE: RACE) closed at $389.83 down -2.01% from its previous closing price of $397.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. RACE stock price reached its highest trading level at $394.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $389.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ferrari N.V’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.78 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RACE now has a Market Capitalization of 69443993600 and an Enterprise Value of 70855720960. As of this moment, Ferrari’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.008 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.063.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RACE is 1.00, which has changed by -0.07375848 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RACE has reached a high of $519.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $372.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.24%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RACE has traded an average of 694.53K shares per day and 713030 over the past ten days. A total of 177.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.52M. Insiders hold about 29.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.19% stake in the company. Shares short for RACE as of 1761868800 were 3166223 with a Short Ratio of 4.56, compared to 1759190400 on 2569551. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3166223 and a Short% of Float of 6194.19.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RACE is 3.41, from 2.986 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.007505719. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.6.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Ferrari N.V (RACE) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.42, with high estimates of $2.44 and low estimates of $2.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.52 and $8.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.99. EPS for the following year is $10.04, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $10.81 and $9.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.78B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.79B to a low estimate of $1.78B. As of . The current estimate, Ferrari N.V’s year-ago sales were $1.74BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.84B. There is a high estimate of $1.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.8B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RACE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.68BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.03B and the low estimate is $7.49B.