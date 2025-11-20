Ratios in Focus: Analyzing HubSpot Inc (HUBS)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) closed at $361.9 down -1.75% from its previous closing price of $368.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. HUBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $371.0216 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $359.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HubSpot Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.45 and its Current Ratio is at 1.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

On October 24, 2025, BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $600 to $550.

On October 01, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $685.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on October 01, 2025, with a $685 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Halligan Brian bought 8,500 shares for $368.11 per share.

Halligan Brian sold 235 shares of HUBS for $115,926 on Nov 03 ’25. The Director now owns 513,466 shares after completing the transaction at $493.30 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Halligan Brian, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 235 shares for $493.30 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUBS now has a Market Capitalization of 19069636608 and an Enterprise Value of 17744369664. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.939 whereas that against EBITDA is -677.473.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HUBS is 1.51, which has changed by -0.48843056 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HUBS has reached a high of $881.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $356.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.40%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HUBS has traded an average of 901.87K shares per day and 1256900 over the past ten days. A total of 52.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.43M. Insiders hold about 3.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.02% stake in the company. Shares short for HUBS as of 1761868800 were 1023828 with a Short Ratio of 1.14, compared to 1759190400 on 1353924. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1023828 and a Short% of Float of 2.26.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of HubSpot Inc (HUBS) is currently being evaluated by 30.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.34, with high estimates of $2.69 and low estimates of $2.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.68 and $9.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.58. EPS for the following year is $11.46, with 35.0 analysts recommending between $12.24 and $9.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $830.75M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $849.3M to a low estimate of $828.7M. As of . The current estimate, HubSpot Inc’s year-ago sales were $703.17MFor the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $838.78M. There is a high estimate of $862.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $812.45M.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.63BBased on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.69B and the low estimate is $3.52B.