Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Abby Carey

Earnings

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) closed at $14.94 up 2.75% from its previous closing price of $14.54. In other words, the price has increased by $2.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. ICHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.685.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ichor Holdings Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 3.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

On November 04, 2025, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $21.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when MacKenzie Iain bought 10,000 shares for $14.53 per share. The transaction valued at 145,300 led to the insider holds 130,011 shares of the business.

MacKenzie Iain bought 10,000 shares of ICHR for $152,800 on Nov 06 ’25. The Director now owns 120,011 shares after completing the transaction at $15.28 per share. On Aug 07 ’25, another insider, Haugen Marc, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $17.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,250 and bolstered with 42,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICHR now has a Market Capitalization of 513700416 and an Enterprise Value of 584322432. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.413.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ICHR is 1.90, which has changed by -0.5534398 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ICHR has reached a high of $36.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.10%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ICHR has traded an average of 967.29K shares per day and 1026490 over the past ten days. A total of 34.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.34M. Insiders hold about 3.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ICHR as of 1761868800 were 2672888 with a Short Ratio of 2.76, compared to 1759190400 on 2757284. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2672888 and a Short% of Float of 9.19.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) is a result of the insights provided by 7.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.73, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $220.56M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $223.7M to a low estimate of $220M. As of . The current estimate, Ichor Holdings Ltd’s year-ago sales were $233.29MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $229.92M. There is a high estimate of $232.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $228.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $947.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $944M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $944.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $849.04MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $986.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $957.7M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.