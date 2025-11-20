Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) closed at $14.94 up 2.75% from its previous closing price of $14.54. In other words, the price has increased by $2.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. ICHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.685.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ichor Holdings Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 3.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

On November 04, 2025, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $21.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when MacKenzie Iain bought 10,000 shares for $14.53 per share. The transaction valued at 145,300 led to the insider holds 130,011 shares of the business.

MacKenzie Iain bought 10,000 shares of ICHR for $152,800 on Nov 06 ’25. The Director now owns 120,011 shares after completing the transaction at $15.28 per share. On Aug 07 ’25, another insider, Haugen Marc, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $17.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,250 and bolstered with 42,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICHR now has a Market Capitalization of 513700416 and an Enterprise Value of 584322432. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.413.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ICHR is 1.90, which has changed by -0.5534398 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ICHR has reached a high of $36.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.10%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ICHR has traded an average of 967.29K shares per day and 1026490 over the past ten days. A total of 34.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.34M. Insiders hold about 3.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ICHR as of 1761868800 were 2672888 with a Short Ratio of 2.76, compared to 1759190400 on 2757284. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2672888 and a Short% of Float of 9.19.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) is a result of the insights provided by 7.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.73, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $220.56M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $223.7M to a low estimate of $220M. As of . The current estimate, Ichor Holdings Ltd’s year-ago sales were $233.29MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $229.92M. There is a high estimate of $232.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $228.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $947.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $944M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $944.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $849.04MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $986.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $957.7M.