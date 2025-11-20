Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY)’s Financial Health

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ: RILY) closed the day trading at $4.28 down -15.08% from the previous closing price of $5.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$15.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.56 million shares were traded. RILY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.235.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RILY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.01 and its Current Ratio is at 2.31.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RILY now has a Market Capitalization of 130955448 and an Enterprise Value of 1575464192. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.465.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RILY is 1.24, which has changed by 0.04347825 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RILY has reached a high of $7.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.75%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RILY traded about 741.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RILY traded about 599630 shares per day. A total of 30.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.54M. Insiders hold about 32.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.63% stake in the company. Shares short for RILY as of 1761868800 were 4875286 with a Short Ratio of 6.57, compared to 1759190400 on 5227647. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4875286 and a Short% of Float of 23.43.

