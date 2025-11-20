Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp (CHAC)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CHAC) closed the day trading at $11.45 down -2.39% from the previous closing price of $11.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. CHAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.315.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHAC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.79 and its Current Ratio is at 2.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHAC now has a Market Capitalization of 343194656.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHAC has reached a high of $13.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.39%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHAC traded about 370.53K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHAC traded about 731860 shares per day. A total of 22.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.22M. Insiders hold about 25.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.51% stake in the company. Shares short for CHAC as of 1751241600 were 31024 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1748563200 on 47257. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 31024 and a Short% of Float of 0.13999999999999999.