Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)’s Financial Health

Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK) closed the day trading at $44.88 down -3.21% from the previous closing price of $46.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. LBRDK stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LBRDK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 88.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.24 and its Current Ratio is at 0.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’24 when MAFFEI GREGORY B sold 125,000 shares for $79.74 per share. The transaction valued at 9,967,349 led to the insider holds 1,435,256 shares of the business.

MAFFEI GREGORY B sold 36,733 shares of LBRDK for $2,845,623 on Dec 19 ’24. The President/CEO now owns 1,398,523 shares after completing the transaction at $77.47 per share. On Dec 17 ’24, another insider, MAFFEI GREGORY B, who serves as the President/CEO of the company, sold 119,990 shares for $80.61 each. As a result, the insider received 9,672,578 and left with 1,560,256 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LBRDK now has a Market Capitalization of 6439812608 and an Enterprise Value of 8358812672. As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.227 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.239.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LBRDK is 1.03, which has changed by -0.42741174 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LBRDK has reached a high of $97.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.30%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LBRDK traded about 1.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LBRDK traded about 1036770 shares per day. A total of 124.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.78M. Insiders hold about 20.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRDK as of 1761868800 were 4191575 with a Short Ratio of 3.87, compared to 1759190400 on 3338632.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.97 and $4.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.97. EPS for the following year is $4.92, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $4.92 and $4.92.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $267.7M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $267.7M to a low estimate of $267.7M. As of . The current estimate, Liberty Broadband Corp’s year-ago sales were $262MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $273.3M. There is a high estimate of $273.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $273.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRDK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $1.1B.

