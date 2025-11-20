Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Snap Inc (SNAP)’s Financial Health

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) closed the day trading at $8.03 down -2.67% from the previous closing price of $8.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36.28 million shares were traded. SNAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNAP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.67 and its Current Ratio is at 3.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when O’Sullivan Michael J. sold 70,882 shares for $8.34 per share. The transaction valued at 591,021 led to the insider holds 1,854,982 shares of the business.

Mohan Ajit sold 109,372 shares of SNAP for $912,250 on Nov 17 ’25. The Chief Business Officer now owns 5,326,801 shares after completing the transaction at $8.34 per share. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, Morrow Rebecca, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 12,699 shares for $8.34 each. As a result, the insider received 105,936 and left with 466,603 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNAP now has a Market Capitalization of 13806448640 and an Enterprise Value of 14966669312. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.593 whereas that against EBITDA is -33.103.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNAP is 0.81, which has changed by -0.22389466 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $13.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.04%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNAP traded about 92.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNAP traded about 77569160 shares per day. A total of 1.46B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.11B. Insiders hold about 35.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.59% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of 1761868800 were 77673519 with a Short Ratio of 0.84, compared to 1759190400 on 84710537. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 77673519 and a Short% of Float of 8.5.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Snap Inc (SNAP) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 28.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 33.0 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

32 analysts predict $1.7B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.71B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of . The current estimate, Snap Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.56BFor the next quarter, 32 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54B. There is a high estimate of $1.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.46B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.36BBased on 39 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.1B and the low estimate is $6.22B.