Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Ysx Tech Co.Ltd (YSXT)’s Financial Health

Ysx Tech Co.Ltd (NASDAQ: YSXT) closed the day trading at $2.19 down -9.13% from the previous closing price of $2.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. YSXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YSXT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.35 and its Current Ratio is at 3.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YSXT now has a Market Capitalization of 51328128 and an Enterprise Value of 50516624. As of this moment, Ysx’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.707 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.468.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YSXT has reached a high of $9.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.06%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YSXT traded about 551.05K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YSXT traded about 689350 shares per day. A total of 22.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.97M. Insiders hold about 61.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for YSXT as of 1761868800 were 17300 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1759190400 on 57540. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17300 and a Short% of Float of 0.08.