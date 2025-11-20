Ratios Revealed: Decoding Adicet Bio Inc (ACET)’s Financial Health

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) was $0.58 for the day, down -3.99% from the previous closing price of $0.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.46 million shares were traded. ACET stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.622 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5658.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACET’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.62 and its Current Ratio is at 5.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 08 ’25 when ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC bought 5,000,000 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000,000 led to the insider holds 9,026,359 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACET now has a Market Capitalization of 88459120 and an Enterprise Value of 5771767.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACET is 1.65, which has changed by -0.34245074 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACET has reached a high of $1.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.23%.

Shares Statistics:

ACET traded an average of 1.63M shares per day over the past three months and 1613300 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 153.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.57M. Insiders hold about 13.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.23% stake in the company. Shares short for ACET as of 1761868800 were 7967144 with a Short Ratio of 4.88, compared to 1759190400 on 4783686. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7967144 and a Short% of Float of 6.02.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) is currently attracting attention from 6.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.84, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$1.21.