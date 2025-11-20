Ratios Revealed: Decoding Aptiv PLC (APTV)’s Financial Health

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) was $72.36 for the day, down -4.50% from the previous closing price of $75.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.7 million shares were traded. APTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APTV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.26 and its Current Ratio is at 1.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $109.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Ramundo Katherine H sold 13,000 shares for $84.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,092,000 led to the insider holds 121,959 shares of the business.

Ramundo Katherine H bought 13,000 shares of APTV for $1,092,000 on Nov 10 ’25. On Sep 18 ’25, another insider, Brazier Allan J, who serves as the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $85.00 each. As a result, the insider received 85,000 and left with 49,820 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APTV now has a Market Capitalization of 15757100032 and an Enterprise Value of 22447505408. As of this moment, Aptiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.114 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.0.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APTV is 1.51, which has changed by 0.41997755 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APTV has reached a high of $88.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.65%.

Shares Statistics:

APTV traded an average of 2.13M shares per day over the past three months and 2317530 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 216.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.50M. Insiders hold about 1.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.68% stake in the company. Shares short for APTV as of 1761868800 were 4205681 with a Short Ratio of 1.98, compared to 1759190400 on 4765122. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4205681 and a Short% of Float of 2.29.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.16. . The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for APTV, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-02-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2020-02-04. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-12-05 when the company split stock in a 1193:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Aptiv PLC (APTV) is currently in progress, with 18.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.9, with high estimates of $2.0 and low estimates of $1.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.86 and $7.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.76. EPS for the following year is $8.38, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $8.97 and $7.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.21B to a low estimate of $4.98B. As of . The current estimate, Aptiv PLC’s year-ago sales were $4.91BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.07B. There is a high estimate of $5.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.98B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.71BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.62B and the low estimate is $20.53B.