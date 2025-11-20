Ratios Revealed: Decoding Deutsche Bank AG (DB)’s Financial Health

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) was $34.6 for the day, up 1.50% from the previous closing price of $34.09. In other words, the price has increased by $1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.64 million shares were traded. DB stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DB now has a Market Capitalization of 66644885504 and an Enterprise Value of -39913398272. As of this moment, Deutsche’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.337.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DB is 0.97, which has changed by 1.0291667 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DB has reached a high of $38.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.55%.

Shares Statistics:

DB traded an average of 2.40M shares per day over the past three months and 2881270 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.91B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.78B. Insiders hold about 7.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.95% stake in the company. Shares short for DB as of 1761868800 were 8889974 with a Short Ratio of 3.71, compared to 1759190400 on 8649676. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8889974 and a Short% of Float of 0.45999999999999996.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.68, DB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.77. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0199472. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78. . The current Payout Ratio is 35.98% for DB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-23 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-05-23. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-06-06 when the company split stock in a 1048:1000 ratio.