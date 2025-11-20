Ratios Revealed: Decoding Deutsche Bank AG (DB)’s Financial Health

Kiel Thompson

Companies

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) was $34.6 for the day, up 1.50% from the previous closing price of $34.09. In other words, the price has increased by $1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.64 million shares were traded. DB stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DB now has a Market Capitalization of 66644885504 and an Enterprise Value of -39913398272. As of this moment, Deutsche’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.337.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DB is 0.97, which has changed by 1.0291667 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DB has reached a high of $38.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.55%.

Shares Statistics:

DB traded an average of 2.40M shares per day over the past three months and 2881270 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.91B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.78B. Insiders hold about 7.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.95% stake in the company. Shares short for DB as of 1761868800 were 8889974 with a Short Ratio of 3.71, compared to 1759190400 on 8649676. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8889974 and a Short% of Float of 0.45999999999999996.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.68, DB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.77. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0199472. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78. . The current Payout Ratio is 35.98% for DB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-23 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-05-23. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-06-06 when the company split stock in a 1048:1000 ratio.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.