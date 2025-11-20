Ratios Revealed: Decoding Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)’s Financial Health

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU) was $27.67 for the day, down -4.16% from the previous closing price of $28.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.95 million shares were traded. BTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.2494 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.23.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BTU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.49 and its Current Ratio is at 1.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on July 15, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On December 16, 2024, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when Jarboe Scott T. sold 2,018 shares for $14.22 per share. The transaction valued at 28,696 led to the insider holds 77,619 shares of the business.

Grech James C. bought 6,684 shares of BTU for $100,059 on Feb 24 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 333,030 shares after completing the transaction at $14.97 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTU now has a Market Capitalization of 3364672000 and an Enterprise Value of 3212871936. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.811 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.542.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTU is 0.56, which has changed by 0.02594173 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTU has reached a high of $35.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.29%.

Shares Statistics:

BTU traded an average of 4.96M shares per day over the past three months and 2966920 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.86M. Insiders hold about 6.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.36% stake in the company. Shares short for BTU as of 1761868800 were 17181811 with a Short Ratio of 3.47, compared to 1759190400 on 16665988. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17181811 and a Short% of Float of 19.680001.