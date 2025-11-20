Ratios Revealed: Decoding Universal Display Corp (OLED)’s Financial Health

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ: OLED) was $110.78 for the day, down -0.79% from the previous closing price of $111.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. OLED stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.6999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.6.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OLED’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.59 and its Current Ratio is at 9.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on January 02, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $200 from $220 previously.

On October 31, 2024, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $250 to $225.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 02, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $210 to $250.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when Millard Brian sold 2,651 shares for $140.75 per share. The transaction valued at 373,122 led to the insider holds 13,000 shares of the business.

Millard Brian bought 2,651 shares of OLED for $373,122 on Aug 19 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLED now has a Market Capitalization of 5266729984 and an Enterprise Value of 4688805888. As of this moment, Universal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.327 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.781.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OLED is 1.67, which has changed by -0.33161736 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OLED has reached a high of $173.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.70%.

Shares Statistics:

OLED traded an average of 640.86K shares per day over the past three months and 881050 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.86M. Insiders hold about 7.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OLED as of 1761868800 were 1800762 with a Short Ratio of 2.81, compared to 1759190400 on 1798115. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1800762 and a Short% of Float of 4.8600003.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.75, OLED has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.75. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015672578. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.78.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.03 and $4.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.94. EPS for the following year is $5.59, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $6.14 and $5.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $176.3M to a low estimate of $171.15M. As of . The current estimate, Universal Display Corp’s year-ago sales were $162.29MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.32M. There is a high estimate of $176.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $653.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $648.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $651.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $647.68MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $729.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $784M and the low estimate is $707.3M.